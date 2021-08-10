Clifton Weather Forecast
CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
