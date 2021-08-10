Chalk Daily Weather Forecast
CHALK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
