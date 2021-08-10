Cancel
Arabela, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Arabela

Arabela Post
Arabela Post
 5 days ago

ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bNCnOWu00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

