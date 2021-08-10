Daily Weather Forecast For Arabela
ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
