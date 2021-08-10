Weather Forecast For Amboy

AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 105 °F, low 86 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 105 °F, low 85 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 87 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 108 °F, low 87 °F Light wind



