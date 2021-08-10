Weather Forecast For Amboy
AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 105 °F, low 86 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 85 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
