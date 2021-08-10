Daily Weather Forecast For Orla
ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
