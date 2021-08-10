Otter Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- 3 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
