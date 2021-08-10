Brothers Daily Weather Forecast
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
