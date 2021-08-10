4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitlash

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.