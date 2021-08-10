Jarbidge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 84 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.