Jarbidge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
