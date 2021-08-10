Darwin Weather Forecast

DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



