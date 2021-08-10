Darwin Weather Forecast
DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
