4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Alexander

PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then scattered rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Light Rain High 61 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Light Rain Likely High 63 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.