4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Alexander
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Light Rain
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Light Rain Likely
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0