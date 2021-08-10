Ironside Daily Weather Forecast
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
