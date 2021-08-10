Ironside Daily Weather Forecast

IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy Smoke High 91 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



