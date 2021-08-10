Weather Forecast For Orogrande
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
