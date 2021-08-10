Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sasabe, AZ

Jump on Sasabe’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sasabe Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sasabe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bNCmmcr00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe, AZ
0
Followers
156
Post
54
Views
ABOUT

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sasabe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Environmentmanisteenews.com

Farmers' Almanac offers winter forecast; 'Not so fast,' says NWS

The upcoming winter will get off to a mild start before taking a turn in January, when falling temperatures as well as rain, ice, sleet and snow arrive. February will see much of the East and Midwest slammed by a “whopper” of a snowstorm. March will go out like a lion, as a huge winter storm again hammers the Midwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy