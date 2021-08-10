Ojo Feliz Weather Forecast
OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
