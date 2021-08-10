Lefor Daily Weather Forecast
LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
