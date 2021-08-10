Oxbow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
