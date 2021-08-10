Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoffmeister, NY

A rainy Tuesday in Hoffmeister — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hoffmeister Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoffmeister:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bNCmdgK00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
4
Followers
172
Post
97
Views
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoffmeister, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy