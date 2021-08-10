Daily Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



