Hayes Weather Forecast
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
