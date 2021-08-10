Countyline Weather Forecast
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
