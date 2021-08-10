Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Fe
SANTA FE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
