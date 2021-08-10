Cancel
Sarles, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Sarles

Sarles Updates
 5 days ago

(SARLES, ND.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Sarles, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sarles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0bNCltWV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

