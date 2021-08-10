Portal Daily Weather Forecast
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
