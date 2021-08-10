4-Day Weather Forecast For Bairoil
BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly Sunny
- High 80 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
