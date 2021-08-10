4-Day Weather Forecast For Bairoil

BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly Sunny High 80 °F, low Light wind



Thursday, August 12 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 38 mph



