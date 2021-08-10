Weather Forecast For Erwin

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.