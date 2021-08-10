Termo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze then smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
