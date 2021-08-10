Mcalister Daily Weather Forecast
MCALISTER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
