Mcalister Daily Weather Forecast

MCALISTER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.