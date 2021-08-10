Witten Daily Weather Forecast
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
