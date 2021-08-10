Giant Eagle wants sanctions imposed on plaintiffs who sued it over COVID-19 mask usage, arguing they committed misconduct
PITTSBURGH – Defense counsel for Giant Eagle grocery stores are seeking sanctions to be levied against several plaintiffs claiming their disabilities prevent them from wearing face coverings in stores during the coronavirus pandemic, claiming they’ve evaded proper discovery procedures and engaged in misconduct. Kimberly Pletcher first filed suit in the...pennrecord.com
Comments / 2