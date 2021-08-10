Cancel
Torrid Temperatures Take Over

By James Scott
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just saw our hottest day in the Metro in over a week on Monday, and there’s plenty more where that came from. In fact, the remainder of the week looks just as hot, if not hotter, as a classic summertime pattern takes hold of the Carolinas. A dome of tropical high pressure has set up shop over the Southeast, keeping both humidity levels and temperatures high while keeping organized rainmaking systems at bay for much of the week ahead. Expect highs in the 80s and 90s with only afternoon pop-up storms to cool us down.

