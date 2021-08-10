Daily Weather Forecast For Burnt Prairie

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.