Daily Weather Forecast For Burnt Prairie
BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
