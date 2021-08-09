Columbia University Professor’s New Book Seeks To Examines The Kerner Commission Report; Summertime Fun: Georgia State Parks Hosting Several Events
Columbia University professor and New Yorker correspondent Jelani Cobb discusses his new book, The Essential Kerner Commission Report. He also explains the significance of the Kerner Commission Report, a government document that seeks to explain the genesis of the 1967 riots in Detroit and Newark, and shares why it should be widely examined now as the nation continues to push for social justice.www.wabe.org
Comments / 0