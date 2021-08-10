Daily Weather Forecast For Trail City
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
