Ukiah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 88 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 94 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 96 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Haze High 98 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



