Emington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
