Murchison Announces Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Results from the 100%-Owned Zn-CU-AG Brabant-Mckenzie Deposit

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.86.