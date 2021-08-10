Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Why do prices end in $0.99?

marketplace.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver notice how lots of prices at the store end in $0.99? So did Eli from Philadelphia, and he asked us to find out why. Turns out, it’s a method retailers use to get us to buy something — and it’s not their only one. This week, we’ll learn about how our brains work when we’re shopping, why it’s hard to resist a sale and some of the ways physical stores encourage us to spend a little more money. Plus, Jed’s piggy bank will tell us a story … sort of. It’s our last episode of this season, and we’re going out with a jam.

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Cbc Radio Gim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
BusinessWTAJ

Back-to-school: Why are school supply prices rising?

(CBS) — Schools are opening their doors, and that has parents back-to-school shopping. But some people shopping for supplies are finding slim pickings. Pandemic-related supply chain issues impacting hundreds of consumer goods are also leading to sporadic shortages of school-related items. And in places where shelves are stocked, shoppers are finding slightly higher prices because of inflation. “That doesn’t seem like a big deal when you look at it on an item-by-item basis, but when you get to check out and you’re shopping for multiple kids and paying for everything in your cart, parents are really going to feel that,” says Kristin McGrath, an editor with RetailMeNot.
RetailPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

10 Surprising Things You Can Return To Retailers

Mixed paint. Sweaty workout clothes. An open bottle of wine. A number of retailers will accept returns like these and many more. It pays to know a store’s return policy, whether a brick and mortar location or online. Then there are also the unwritten rules and case-by-case situations left up...
Lifestylespeckyboy.com

Don’t Be Branded as a Cheap, Low-End Designer

How many of you know the proper way to approach a diet? Many people don’t, which is why they fail to work. There’s a specific mentality you need to have in order to get through a diet successfully, and it has to do with what you believe about the permanence of your current situation.
IndustryFOXBusiness

Here's why seafood prices are soaring this summer

After experiencing broad declines last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the fishing and seafood sectors are still floundering due to the effects of supply chain issues, worker shortages and renewed consumer demand. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Fisheries wrote at the beginning of the year that coronavirus contributed...
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Potbelly isn’t raising prices

While many chains have announced recent price increases to account for higher commodity costs and labor pressures, Potbelly Sandwich Shop said Thursday it has no plans to follow suit. “There were significant price takes for years,” Potbelly CEO Bob Wright told analysts during a call to report the chain’s second...
Stockspulse2.com

WORX Stock Price Increased 26.27%: Why It Happened

The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased 26.27%. This is why it happened. The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased 26.27%. There are no company-specific news reports driving the stock price up so it appears there are external factors at play. Investors who are active on...
Shoppingthemanual.com

Bowflex Adjustable Weights Are Unbelievably Cheap at Amazon Today

When checking out the best dumbbells, you’ll notice Bowflex is often mentioned. Right now, you can buy a selection of Bowflex adjustable weights at a heavily discounted price courtesy of Amazon. The offers are for a limited time only so if you’re keen to upgrade your home gym setup for less, this is the time to embrace the deals. Alternatively, if something else is appealing to you right now, check out our Bowflex deals https://www.themanual.com/fitness/best-cheap-bowflex-deals/ and dumbbell deals https://www.themanual.com/culture/best-dumbbell-deals/ for all the other great offers that cater to a wide variety of different budgets and needs.
ShoppingPosted by
POPSUGAR

These Heels From Amazon Are So Cute and Affordable, I Bought 6 Pairs

My best friend is getting married this year, and all of the upcoming events have me online shopping even more than usual. I've had to buy new outfits for the bachelorette party, the bridal shower, the rehearsal dinner, and of course: the wedding. Searching through my closet made me realize that I was seriously lacking when it came to appropriate shoe attire, so I decided to peruse Amazon for a cute new pair of heels. It's no secret that I'm a huge Amazon fan; I buy everything from loungewear to bikinis from the site, but shoes were a brand-new category for me.
Shoppingromper.com

Big-Deal Baby Sale Is Back At Buy Buy Baby

If you’ve had your eye on a couple of big purchases for your baby, this is the time for you to buy. Buy Buy Baby is having its Big-Deal Baby Sale, which is its biggest sale of the year. These bargains include up to 50% off some of the top products and brands that parents of infants and toddlers need.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

How Target Employees Really Feel When You Ask Them To 'Check In The Back'

If you have participated in the average consumer retail experience, then chances are you have found yourself searching for an item on the shelves. In these instances, most people might turn to the store staff to ask the loaded question, "Can you check in the back?" While the request might seem mundane to shoppers, employees typically feel differently. TikTok user @richblackguy just released a video making a statement for front of house retail employees across the country.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock at Walmart Called a "Waste of Time"

A highly-anticipated restock of the PlayStation 5 happened at Walmart today, and prior to the stock being let loose, many who were still pursuing the next-gen console had high hopes. Sadly, much like many other PS5 restocks over the past few months, it looks as though this latest sale at the retail storefront turned out to be nothing more than a "waste of time."
Internetknowtechie.com

How to get back into Gmail if you lose access to your account

Losing access to your Gmail account sucks. Our lives are inside that inbox, our dreams, our fears, our spam. Forgetting your password (or having it taken over by a hacker) is a horrible experience, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. The good news is that these days Google...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Why this trend is ‘fairly constructive’ for its price

Institutional investment pouring into Bitcoin only increased over the past year, even as the asset’s price has largely retracted during this time. The report released by the analytics firm Glassnode on Monday highlighted that the dominance of Bitcoin transactions worth $1 million more than doubled in the 11 month period between September 2020 and August 2021. Even as the bearish correction caused the asset’s price to fall over 30% from its ATH 4 months back, transactions exceeding $1 million surged from 30% to 70% of the total value transferred during this time.
Food Safetymarketplace.org

The dates on food labels may not mean what you think they mean

If you toss out food after it passes the date printed on the packaging, you’re not alone. But there’s a catch: That date doesn’t necessarily have a connection to the spoilage of the food. “They don’t even claim to be expiration dates,” said Vox writer Alissa Wilkinson. “But that’s how...
InternetPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Your Facebook Account Was Hacked. Getting Help May Take Weeks — Or $299

Angela McNamara's first hint that her Facebook account had been hacked was an early-morning email warning someone was trying to log into her account. "If this is not you, don't worry, we're keeping your account safe," she recalls the email from Facebook saying. But her relief only lasted a minute, when another email arrived, saying her password had been changed. Then another, notifying her that a two-factor authentication — an extra layer of security — had been set up for her account.
Small BusinessWTOP

Run a small business without a website? Some still do

A website is one of the most basic tools for reaching customers a business has, but a surprising number of small business owners don’t have one, according to a survey by Digital.com, which regularly reviews web hosting, design and e-commerce platform companies. In its poll of 1,250 small retail business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy