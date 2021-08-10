Why do prices end in $0.99?

Ever notice how lots of prices at the store end in $0.99? So did Eli from Philadelphia, and he asked us to find out why. Turns out, it’s a method retailers use to get us to buy something — and it’s not their only one. This week, we’ll learn about how our brains work when we’re shopping, why it’s hard to resist a sale and some of the ways physical stores encourage us to spend a little more money. Plus, Jed’s piggy bank will tell us a story … sort of. It’s our last episode of this season, and we’re going out with a jam.