Dozens of hospitals are out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases again overwhelm the state

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant. The state is divided into 22 trauma service areas, and half of them reported 10 or fewer available ICU beds on Sunday. As more than 9,400 COVID-19 patients fill the state’s ICUs, which are reserved for the patients who are the sickest or most injured, the trauma service area that includes Laredo reported no available ICU beds, while the area that includes Abilene reported having one.

Public Health

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Austin, TX

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers: Does duty to patients trump right to refuse the shot?

Over the past three weeks, state after state has passed some form of mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health policy experts expect the trend to continue as the delta variant ravages the country, and it may even speed up if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to a vaccine, which could come within weeks.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Indian 'Delta' variant causes 84% increase in COVID-19 cases in children as hospitals in Texas, Florida and Missouri warn they are at 'breaking point' as the US sees 100,000 daily cases and nearly 500 deaths over a seven-day average

The spread of the Delta variant has sent COVID-19 cases among US children surging 84 percent in a week and has pushed hospitals in Texas, Florida and Missouri to 'breaking point'. The US is now averaging 100,000 new infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter...
Public Health

Texas governor appeals for out-of-state help to fight latest Covid wave

The Texas governor, Greg Abbott, appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of Covid-19 in his state amid dire warnings while two more of the state’s largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the increasingly hardline Republican. Abbott’s request came on Monday as a county-owned hospital...

