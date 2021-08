The year was 1999 and Old Mutual had just listed on the JSE and the LSE to great fanfare. I was a rookie insurance analyst embarking on my first big roadshow with my lead analyst. First on our schedule was to meet with close on 40 domestic institutions, followed by a two-week stint in London and the US. Despite stiff competition, with as many as ten local brokers having produced post-listing reports and most of them vying for investor meetings, our diary was packed. I had the pleasure of hearing my lead analyst crack the same joke at the same slide in 70-plus meetings.