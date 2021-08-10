5 alternatives if you can’t find a rental car this season

I’m sure you’ve heard the story by now. Possibly from me. The market for new cars is absurd right now. The pandemic and the (likely temporary) easing of restrictions means that buyers who were sat at home over the last year finally have the excuse they need for some new metal in the driveway. Moreover, the pandemic sent a cataclysmic ripple through the supply chain, hitting everything from electronics to the auto market. As a result, supply is tight and demand is high. Obviously, that equals scarcity. However, these models are selling far faster than others.