39 Meadow View Drive

This C-2 Planned Commercial Office & Retail District zoned building is currently set up as an apartment and attached garage. 225 N Main - 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, office space, and laundry - 1,600 SqFt per County. 223 N Main - spacious at 1,700 SqFt per County, with two 1/2 bathrooms, and an overhead door in the rear. Potential Bidders are encouraged to contact the City of Cheney for allowable uses and requirements. Property will sell as one unit to the Highest Bidder. No Buyer's Premium. $5,000 down payment day of auction to be held by Security 1st Title. Balance due in Certified Funds on Closing. Cost of title insurance and Closing fee shall be divided equally to Seller and Buyer. Taxes will be prorated as of the day of Closing. Closing on or before October 26th, 2021. Not subject to financing. Possession on Closing. Potential Bidders are urged to utilize "due diligence" and inspect the property to their satisfaction prior to auction. Buyers are encouraged to have any inspections they desire, at their own expense, completed prior to Auction Date. Selling "as is" and "where is", subject to any easements, zoning, restrictions, and roadways of record; without any warranties or inspections provided by Seller or Seller's Agent. Please call or email for a Property Information Packet. Real Estate sells at Noon, Saturday, September 25th, 2021.
