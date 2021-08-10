Cancel
39 Meadow View Drive

nantucketrealestate.com
 6 days ago

Serenity is always close at hand on this idyllic one-acre parcel situated in a quiet Hummock Pond neighborhood. Bordered by Land Bank property and only moments to mid-island or downtown, 39 Meadow View Drive allows you to tuck away from or jump into busy island life with ease. In addition to the four-bedroom main house, this property boasts three other structures; a garage with a studio above and a bonus room complete with a half-bath below, the "Boathouse" – a perfect pond-side escape for reading a book or meditating, and a small shed that accompanies an immaculate and fenced-in garden.

nantucketrealestate.com

MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8862 Marlow Drive

This gorgeous villa is an enchanted retreat! Spacious 3BR newly built villa on a premium corner lot with all the upgrades! Gorgeous craftsman style throughout, quartz counters and upgraded cabinets with stainless appliances in the open kitchen with island, wide plank engineered hardwood floors in the cozy and open living room, recessed lighting and lots of natural light throughout, spacious master bedroom en suite with accessible shower, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath, and a colorful and whimsical walkout basement awaiting last finishes for your enjoyment. This home has great style, colors, and some unique touches you don+GGt want to miss! It+GGs an enchanted gem!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

237 Bonnie Brae Lane

EXTRAORDINARY 5100 sf CUSTOM LOG/STONE CABIN ON 18+- ACRES. Exemplary craftsmanship. A work of art. Beautiful views. Beautiful Sunsets from the decks. Private 4BR 4BA LOCATED ABOUT 5 MILES FROM HISTORIC BERKELEY SPRINGS WHICH HAS BEEN NAMED ONE THE BEST ARTS TOWNS IN THE COUNTRY. HUGE WRAP AROUND TREX DECKS AND COVERED PORCHES, VAULTED, CATHEDRAL LOG CEILINGS AND WALLS, Wood floors, Library/ offices with lots of built in book shelves and more. LOTS OF WINDOWS. NICE Spacious KITCHEN. BUILT-IN BARBECUE ON DECK. 13 MOSTLY OVERSIZED ROOMS TO CONJURE WITH. PLEASE CLICK ON THE DOCUMENTS TO SEE FULL FLOOR PLANS AND ROOM SIZES. SEE ALSO 2 detached 2 CAR GARAGES w/ work shops, storage, electric. EXTERIOR WOOD STORAGE . HAS SAUNA IN 2'd Primary bedroom suite IN BIG MOSTLY FINISHED BASEMENT. Lots of work/storage room. EXCELLENT PRIVACY AND WILDLIFE GALORE! Great for entertaining. Bring the family and friends. Hunting allowed. THIS UNRESTRICTED PROPERTY WOULD MAKE A GREAT PRIMARY HOME OR A RETREAT/VACATION HOME THERE ARE MULTIPLE OVERSIZED ROOMS. Great lay out for entertaining. ROOM YOU WILL NEED FOR HOSTING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. WILL LIKELY SPEND LOTS OF TIME ON THE HUGE WRAP AROUND DECKS AND RETREAT TO THE VERY LARGE COVERED Screened porch patio OFF THE KITCHEN IN THE COLDER MONTHS. Sits deeply on the property off a paved driveway. 2 satellite dishes Connections for 12 TVSTHIS HOME WOULD ALSO MAKE A GREAT RETREAT CENTER. OR Air B&B. (THE SWIMMING POOL AND THE POOL Building HAVE NOT BEEN USED FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND WILL NEED WORK DONE TO THEM). The Deck has substructure support for hot tub; wiring and heating in place.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Charles Overlook Lane

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2797 Fredericksburg Road

This Newer End Unit Features One of the Largest Lots in the Neighborhood! This Spacious and Sun-Filled 3 BD, 2 Full, and 2 Half Bath Townhome w/ Attached 1 -Car Garage on a Quiet Street in Thriving Parkside Can't Be Missed! Gleaming Hardwoods Can be Found on the Main Living Area that Includes a Large Kitchen Island and Breakfast Bar with Elegant Pendant Lighting, Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Backsplash, Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances, and Opens to the Dining Room and Living Room, Perfect for Entertaining! Open the Sliders to Step Onto the Rear Deck That Backs to Trees and Enjoy the Peaceful Mornings with a Hot Cup of Coffee. Make Your Way Upstairs to Find a Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. The Luxurious Primary Bath Offers Dual Vanities, and A Walk-In Shower with Two Shower Heads. There Are Two Additional Bedrooms, A Full Bath, and Convenient Laundry Space that Rounds-Out the Upstairs. The Entry Level of the Home Offers a Half Bath and a Recreation Room with Walk-Out to the Backyard with Views of the Trees, Giving You Privacy and Plenty of Space All Around! All of This Plus, Recessed Lighting Can Be Found Throughout! Upgraded Blinds! Smart Thermostat Included! Take Advantage of the Community Amenities: Swimming Pool, Clubhouse Fitness Center, Tot Lot & More! Just a Short Commute to BWI, Baltimore & Washington D.C! Don't Miss!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

40 Manorwood Drive

You would love this amazing 5 spacious bedrooms/3.5 baths with a fire place in the family room to keep you and your family warm in the winter. The kitchen and the family room provides an open floor plan that is very spacious with an island in the center of the kitchen/ granite tops/wood floors/backyard deck . Primary suite provides an bonus room. The fully finished basement features a bedroom with full bathroom and a family room that could be use when the in-laws, friends or family members come to town. The sought after Stafford Lakes Village community provides a pool, walking/bikes trails, tennis courts, a play ground, basketball court for you and your kids. This home is a must have. Cleaning and painting is still in the process. More photos will be provided.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3004 Windsor Avenue

3 Fully renovated levels of luxury living marry historical charm and character with modern contemporary, open concept living. Main level has easy care luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, spacious living and dining areas. A beautiful, gourmet kitchen features a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, gas stove, built in microwave, quality cabinetry, deep sink, on trend kitchen faucet. There is a large mud room off the kitchen that leads to a rear porch. A brand new staircase leads to the upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Lower level has another full bathroom and expansive family room with walk out to fully fenced yard and a 4th bedroom/ den/ home office with built in shelving. Brand new Samsung energy efficient washer and dryer; New HVAC; New water heater; All new windows/interior and exterior doors; New plumbing; New walls; Tucked between Hanlon Park and Walbrook this home is a 3 minute drive to Coppin State, convenient to shopping, schools and a commuter's dream location with easy access to the JFX.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

32167 Bonhill Drive

A peach of a home on Salisbury's eastside. Freshly painted with new carpet and newer kitchen appliances this 2755 s.f. 3 BR/2 1/2 bath rancher is ready for immediate occupancy. . There is lots of space to stretch out with both a den and sunroom, large LR & DR an eat-in kitchen and spacious utility room with a freezer that conveys. When winter comes you'll enjoy the warmth of oil heat as well as the full tank of oil. The large garage has fixed stairs to a fully floored attic that can hold an abundance of "stuff". The rear deck overlooks a wooded private yard. The septic has already been inspected and all recommended repairs done this year. Kilbirnie is a popular eastside subdivision for all ages, with loads of trees and an abundance of privacy. It is only 30 minutes from Ocean City beaches, 7 minutes from WorWic Community College. Salisbury's popular destinations include the free City Zoo, a large lovely City Park with public tennis courts, a picnic island and more. The Wicomico Civic Center features broadway shows, popular musical bands and the ever popular tractor pull! We are a "semi-rural" community of about 60,000 people with farms with crops, a significant wildfowl migration path and a hunter's delight.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6530 Newton Drive

Almost new 2015 built! Open and expansive 2316 sq. ft townhome with gourmet kitchen with a huge center island w/ pendant lights + bar, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a two car garage and private driveway ! Sumptuous owners bath. Upper and lower decks and fenced back yard. 9+ ft. ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level as well as laminate wood floors on lower level. Brand new carpet on upper level. Upper level laundry. Faces the courtyard and backs to common area. STANDOUT!!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1617 Maple Terrace #3N

3rd floor updated condo with private entrance and gorgeous views of lake from the balcony. Updates include 42" Kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash, bath with pedestal sink, tiled walls and spacious linen closet. Wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, wall to wall sliding glass doors to balcony. Washer & dryer in unit and large storage closet off balcony. Four Lakes offers resort style living with lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, boating, ski hill, sand volleyball courts, restaurant and convenience store. Applicants should have credit scores of 600 plus and must submit to background and credit score check. Unit may be ready before 9/1 as tenant is in the process of moving out so please excuse the mess. Unit will be empty and clean for new tenant.
Retailwichitahometeam.com

223/225 N Main Street

This C-2 Planned Commercial Office & Retail District zoned building is currently set up as an apartment and attached garage. 225 N Main - 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, office space, and laundry - 1,600 SqFt per County. 223 N Main - spacious at 1,700 SqFt per County, with two 1/2 bathrooms, and an overhead door in the rear. Potential Bidders are encouraged to contact the City of Cheney for allowable uses and requirements. Property will sell as one unit to the Highest Bidder. No Buyer's Premium. $5,000 down payment day of auction to be held by Security 1st Title. Balance due in Certified Funds on Closing. Cost of title insurance and Closing fee shall be divided equally to Seller and Buyer. Taxes will be prorated as of the day of Closing. Closing on or before October 26th, 2021. Not subject to financing. Possession on Closing. Potential Bidders are urged to utilize "due diligence" and inspect the property to their satisfaction prior to auction. Buyers are encouraged to have any inspections they desire, at their own expense, completed prior to Auction Date. Selling "as is" and "where is", subject to any easements, zoning, restrictions, and roadways of record; without any warranties or inspections provided by Seller or Seller's Agent. Please call or email for a Property Information Packet. Real Estate sells at Noon, Saturday, September 25th, 2021.
West Plains, MOreecenichols.com

2520 Kody Drive

Beautiful Contemporary Home in desirable West Plains neighborhood! This light-filled home has truly wonderful features inside and out, is move in ready and priced to sell! 4/5 Bdrm, 3 full baths with beautiful transom and arched windows, high coffered ceilings, crown molding and spacious rooms. The main living area flows seamlessly between the eat-in kitchen, great room, and dining room for easy entertaining. The kitchen features an island and coffee bar, the great room has a gas log fireplace and 10' ceilings. Peaceful Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and dual vanities. The two additional main level bedrooms feature large windows and closets. A main floor laundry room and a second full bath finish out the main floor. The walkout basement is fully finished with space for everyone's interests: a large family room (could be used as a home theater or rec room), a large craft/hobby room, two bedrooms, full bath and John Deere room/workshop.Mature trees, professional low-maintenance landscaping with sprinkler system, and a large back yard with privacy fence to enjoy the beautiful trees and quiet evenings in the Ozarks. Two car attached oversized garage. Minutes to West Plains Schools, shopping and hospital.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1708 ARCHER Drive

A MUST SEE! Beautiful 5 bedroom home! Hardwood floors, Birch custom cabinets, HUGE walk-in pantry, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, designer finishes and more! Vaulted ceilings and large windows make this home feel so spacious! Living room has stone fireplace. Covered deck and lot backs to greenspace. Master bathroom has beautiful ceramic title walk in shower. Master closet has vaulted ceilings and pull down clothes hangers for additional storage. Laundry is off master closet/kitchen. Guest bedroom and master are on the first floor. Three additional bedrooms in the basement. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Second family room downstairs. Walk-out basement with large concrete patio. Storage space galore. Giant three car garage... the list goes on!
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

2319 Farmers Branch

This gorgeous southern home with modern farmhouse vibes is sure to charm you! All updated and move-in ready! The current owners have taken care of all the details! The totally remodeled kitchen with gas cooktop, quartz counters, new cabinetry doors, light fixtures, etc. are just a perfect fit for the family to hang out in this area with both a spacious breakfast nook and a nearby formal dining area! Wonderful wood floors downstairs with a grand entry and staircase and a family room with expansive windows overlooking the back yard area. The home has been repainted and has a light, bright and uplifting feel to it. The primary bedroom suite is downstairs and features a large sitting area or office space as well as an oversized bathroom and closets! Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms each with their own bath and great closets! There is a bonus room with high ceilings and a utility closet for a second washer/dryer if desired plus a kitchenette for older kids snack area! This bonus room could also serve as a fourth bedroom. There are new granite countertops upstairs also. Its a great home and it includes a 2 car garage plus an unfinished storage/work area that could be finished out as a guest suite. There is already a 1/2 bath in garage, as an added bonus! There is also a parking pad for extra vehicle or RV! This beauty sits on 3.2 acres in highly desired Diana ISD! Quiet street with hardly any traffic. Roof is only 7-8 years old! A must see!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1620-1622 Clover Drive

Wonderful opportunity to live inexpensively by owning a duplex. Live in one side and rent the other one out. Excellent rental history. Close to Spring Valley Elementary with open space behind you. Pictures are of 1620 Clover.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

15609 Cedar Street

FANTASTIC LOCATION close to the high school, wonderful neighbors and a darling home with great curb appeal!! This home is in a CUL-DE-SAC and the small subdivision has NO HOA!! There is plenty of room inside this home with two nice living areas and a sub basement which could be finished for even more space, if needed. The primary suite includes TWO closets, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and private bath. Move right in as there is BRAND NEW paint throughout most of the interior and the carpets are freshly cleaned! No worries about storage as there is an OVERSIZED GARAGE and a nice shed in back as well as the sub-basement. Other features of this home include a privacy fence, window treatments, two garage door openers with keyless entry, a high end storm door, updated fixtures, an attic fan and a sump pump with backup system. A recent roofing review reported good condition and no hail damage. The A/C was replaced in 2014 and the hot water heater in late 2017. Washer/dryer/refrigerator/water softener stay!! In addition, enjoy outdoor living on the large front porch, the back deck, the back patio or in the very nice back yard - large enough for a pool with plenty of room to spare. The flat driveway is perfect for basketball or other driveway activities! Inspections are welcome but seller will make no repairs. First American Home Warranty provided by seller. Listing Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

10629 Hill Park Terrace

Cute bungalow in convenient location. Very large lot. Vinyl siding on exterior, thermal windows. Large living room with wood floor & ceiling fan. Formal dining room leads to kitchen that comes with all appliances, butcher block countertops & painted cabinets. Built in shelves on wall in stairway to basement offers great pantry storage. 2 bedrooms with wood floor and ceiling fans. 1 bedroom has a walk-in closet! Lower level has a finished room with carpet. Laundry is in lower level with a lot of built ins, great for storage or crafting/workshop. There is a large 1 car garage that is rear entry, offers plenty of storage. Double wide driveway at the front of the house, single wide drive continues around to the back of the home and garage. 2 separate areas of yard are fenced, 2 sheds. There is a large cover over the driveway and patio at the back of the home. Side porch as well. Home is in good condition, and should be able to go FHA or VA.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

205 NW Elmwood AVE

Looking for a Project? Look no further! This cedar shake Craftsman on the edge of Potwin offers a great opportunity. This 1930's bungalow offers original oak floors, arched doorways, and a number of built-ins including those that flank the wood burning fireplace & those in the formal dining room. Large kitchen offers loads of possibilities. Two bedrooms and bath all on the main floor. Full unfinished basement with tall ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch or in the fenced in backyard. Walking distance from several city parks. 'Finished' attic not included in total square footage. Priced below County Appraisal. Property is being offered in its 'As Is' condition.
Potomac, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

17152 Belle Isle Drive

Don't wait for new construction when you get this Custom NV Home with OVER 5,300+ sqft, an open and spacious living area filled with lots of natural lighting throughout all three levels. Located in the coveted award-winning Potomac Shores community. You cannot build a home of this magnitude with all its upgrades at this price. This beautiful home has Hardiplank siding. The chef in you will love preparing meals in this gourmet kitchen. The home boasts volume ceilings, 9 ft. ceilings in the basement, 10 ft. ceilings on the main level and the third level offers 9 ft ceilings. Don't miss the Butler's pantry off the kitchen. There's an inlaw/Au Pair suite on the main level. The mudroom offers a custom-built locker with a bench. At the end of the day retire to the owner's suite. The master ensuite offers a separate shower, dual sinks vanity, and a soaking tub. The spacious lower level offers lots of space for entertaining and offers a wet bar fully equipped with a stainless still sink, a wine refrigerator, cabinets, and stone countertops. Your family and friends will love the media room to watch movies or use it as a private office. Guest and/or family will feel comfy in the 6th bedroom with access to the 5th full bath. Take advantage of the award-winning golf community and the many amenities like the Social Barn, fitness center, pool and so much more. Get involved in the many social events like book clubs, yoga, Zumba, running groups, the gardening club just to name a few. So much to do! For all the commuters, the APPROVED VRE is slated for 2023 delivery and the Potomac Shores new middle school will open this Fall 2021. The Alley Krieger Soccer Fields and the John Paul the Great private school are also conveniently located near this great community. The coming soon town center will be on the bluff overlooking the Potomac River. Take advantage of this awesome home and this fantastic community...It's a lifestyle!

