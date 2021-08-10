39 Meadow View Drive

Don't wait for new construction when you get this Custom NV Home with OVER 5,300+ sqft, an open and spacious living area filled with lots of natural lighting throughout all three levels. Located in the coveted award-winning Potomac Shores community. You cannot build a home of this magnitude with all its upgrades at this price. This beautiful home has Hardiplank siding. The chef in you will love preparing meals in this gourmet kitchen. The home boasts volume ceilings, 9 ft. ceilings in the basement, 10 ft. ceilings on the main level and the third level offers 9 ft ceilings. Don't miss the Butler's pantry off the kitchen. There's an inlaw/Au Pair suite on the main level. The mudroom offers a custom-built locker with a bench. At the end of the day retire to the owner's suite. The master ensuite offers a separate shower, dual sinks vanity, and a soaking tub. The spacious lower level offers lots of space for entertaining and offers a wet bar fully equipped with a stainless still sink, a wine refrigerator, cabinets, and stone countertops. Your family and friends will love the media room to watch movies or use it as a private office. Guest and/or family will feel comfy in the 6th bedroom with access to the 5th full bath. Take advantage of the award-winning golf community and the many amenities like the Social Barn, fitness center, pool and so much more. Get involved in the many social events like book clubs, yoga, Zumba, running groups, the gardening club just to name a few. So much to do! For all the commuters, the APPROVED VRE is slated for 2023 delivery and the Potomac Shores new middle school will open this Fall 2021. The Alley Krieger Soccer Fields and the John Paul the Great private school are also conveniently located near this great community. The coming soon town center will be on the bluff overlooking the Potomac River. Take advantage of this awesome home and this fantastic community...It's a lifestyle!