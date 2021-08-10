Cancel
Ten for NC Event Series Presents Literary NC: Muse and Memory

 5 days ago

Drawing inspiration from the Tar Heel state—A panel of authors and literary experts will discuss North Carolina as a popular setting and literary inspiration and explore why our state is such a fertile resource for authors. Carolina Public Press virtual events series—Ten for NC—is a series of conversations about issues, topics and debates of interest to North Carolinians. The event will take place via Zoom Thursday, August 19 at Noon.

