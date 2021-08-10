36 Sheep Pond Road
Seeking privacy, magnificent ocean vistas and the quintessential charm of a designer inspired beach cottage? No need to look further. Surrounded by conservation land this spectacular 2 acre parcel with charming beach cottage, large studio and artist shed offers all that. An expansive sandy ocean beach with magnificent sunsets is mere moments away. Beach living at its best! An inground 7 bedroom septic system and available ground coverage offers expansion potential. Sellers are designing plans for the enlargement of the main house along with a 3 bedroom cottage and inground pool.nantucketrealestate.com
