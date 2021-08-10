Cancel
Real Estate

36 Sheep Pond Road

nantucketrealestate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeking privacy, magnificent ocean vistas and the quintessential charm of a designer inspired beach cottage? No need to look further. Surrounded by conservation land this spectacular 2 acre parcel with charming beach cottage, large studio and artist shed offers all that. An expansive sandy ocean beach with magnificent sunsets is mere moments away. Beach living at its best! An inground 7 bedroom septic system and available ground coverage offers expansion potential. Sellers are designing plans for the enlargement of the main house along with a 3 bedroom cottage and inground pool.

nantucketrealestate.com

Real Estate

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Real Estate

39 Meadow View Drive

Serenity is always close at hand on this idyllic one-acre parcel situated in a quiet Hummock Pond neighborhood. Bordered by Land Bank property and only moments to mid-island or downtown, 39 Meadow View Drive allows you to tuck away from or jump into busy island life with ease. In addition to the four-bedroom main house, this property boasts three other structures; a garage with a studio above and a bonus room complete with a half-bath below, the “Boathouse” – a perfect pond-side escape for reading a book or meditating, and a small shed that accompanies an immaculate and fenced-in garden.
The Woodlands, TX

26 E Sterling Pond Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2976 Sq. Ft. This beautiful home a fabulous central Woodlands location is everything you could want and need! Beautiful backyard oasis includes a pool and spa that is perfect for those hot summer days. As you walk into the home you will see gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. The kitchen has tile floors, granite countertops, plenty of workspaces, and lots of cabinet and counter space for all of your kitchen gadgets. This home features plantations shutters throughout the downstairs, washer & dryer included, refrigerator included, ceiling fans in all rooms, a gas fireplace, crown molding, and a wonderful covered backyard patio for when you need to hide from the hot summer sun. The primary bedroom is downstairs, has plenty of closet space with 2 closets, 2 vanity sinks, a large jetted tub, and separate walk in shower. Easy access to 242, great healthcare, and all of The Woodlands' fabulous amenities!! Come see it soon!!
Beach Park, IL

5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $234,700

Very nice newer build (2004) raised ranch home! Sharp vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining area and living room for a wide open feel. Sliding doors lead to back yard balcony deck, great for cook-outs. The view from here is great - very peaceful backing to tree line and open spaces. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 up and 2 more in the lower level, 2 full baths the master bath shared with the other 2 bedrooms upper level, and the 2nd full bath in the lower level. Very large family room space with above ground windows for plenty of light - does not feel like a basement at all - a bright lower level for a 2nd floor of living! Spacious laundry room/utility room. All appliances included. Central air. Freshly sealed driveway with extra parking to the side. Spacious yard, .31 acres. The sellers report they have been very pleased with the quality construction of this home, and enjoyed living here for the past 17 plus years! See this one soon!
Bristol, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $250,000

Back on market! Buyer could not obtain financing. Check out this big well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great Bristol VA location in Lowry Hills. This sprawling home offers over 3400 sq ft of finished living space. Boasting spacious rooms and a great layout. The main level offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a large living room, a nice dining room, a big den, and a well-appointed kitchen. Travel upstairs to the huge primary suite with fireplace, private bath, and balcony. The lower level offers a large recreation room and good storage. There is a large 2 car garage with a storage area. Sited on a nice wooded lot there is a private rear patio perfect for cookouts. Recent improvements include new gutters with leaf guards, a new 4 ton AC unit to be installed 7/30, 2 yr old shingles, commercial-grade membrane roof, new storm doors, and more. All appliances including the washer/dryer convey with the sale. This is a lot of home for the money in a great location. Check it out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify all information.
Galloway, NJ

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $229,900

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ...Sought after Quail Hollow end unit with a 1st fl Master bed and bath. Not many like this in the development . Beautifully updated and appointed with newer Heat/air, shower,updated kitchen and appliances . Gleaming hardwood floors and newer carpet. Spacious Bright and cheerful Sunken great room with cathedral ceilings and 2 story wood burning fireplace and skylights .This home features a 1st fl Master bedroom suite with Full bath & walk in closet, separate dressing area with sink .Updated Eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious Dining room with french doors leading to a private patio and back yard that is great for barbecues. Ascend to the 2nd fl where you will find 2 additional bedrooms(possible home office) and full bath. Beautiful custom blinds included.Home has plenty of closet and storage space including an attached shed. Scarborough built . This association is pet friendly and you can install a fence in your yard. Enjoy all the Smithville amenities including 2 pools, clubhouse, walking and bike paths,tennis and bball cts and more. Like a vacation everyday. Min to casinos and beaches. Close to parkway and transportation. Located across from the Historic Smithville Village. Yes you can have it all in this move in ready home.
Black Mountain, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $189,000

Affordable and updated 3 bedroom home minutes from the heart of downtown Black Mountain! This urban farmstead offers a beautiful garden and chicken coop to create your own in town oasis! Sit a spell on the front porch or work on your next project in the semi finished workshop. 3 Bedroom two bath home with spacious living area. The seller has put much love and elbow grease into this home- Updates include newer metal roof, wood flooring, aluminum siding, and beautiful stonework in the kitchen! Seller to have new mini-split ductless hvac system installed 08/20. 3 minutes from the heart of Black Mtn. and great local spots like the Trail Head. Affordable inventory doesn't hit the market in a location like this very often! Showings start Saturday, schedule yours today!
Opelika, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $524,900

Stunning, charming and updated Historic Home just blocks from Downtown Opelika! Do not miss this opportunity to own an incredible piece of history at 414 N 8th Street. Built in 1910, this house exudes character while still offering all of what is found in newly constructed homes. When you come inside from the picturesque front porch with Charleston blue beadboard ceiling, you will experience a breathtaking and well-cared for home. On the first floor, you can find a sunroom/craftroom, formal dining and living room, an updated kitchen, Den, secondary bedroom and the owner’s suite. Upstairs is a fantastic layout with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office and bonus space! The Kitchen and Sunroom sinks are cast soapstone. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor showcase the 12-foot ceilings. The chef’s kitchen features pastry marble top station commercial fridge and freezer, built-in Miele deep fryer double ovens and 5-burner gas cooktop.
Zion Crossroads, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $460,955

Brand New Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is a Main Level Living home with a very spacious configuration. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, granite, stainless steel appliances, oak stairs and luxury vinyl flooring. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. The basement includes a finished recreation room, ample storage, and the rough-in plumbing for a future bath. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the deck. For a limited time, take the opportunity to make your own design selections in our gallery! Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar Pictures.
Smiths Station, AL

5 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $402,918

Estimated Completion September 2021! The Deerfield floorplan features large living areas and spacious bedrooms for privacy. The first floor also houses a graceful dining room for formal gatherings. This open floor plan flows from the great room into the breakfast room and spacious kitchen complete with a great island, granite countertops, and walk in pantry. A large bedroom connected to a full bath completes the first floor. The second floor features 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, two full bathrooms and a magnificent master suite. The master bedroom is open and airy with 9 foot tray ceilings and a gorgeous master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, plenty of storage space, and a double vanity. An enormous walk in closet completes this impeccable spa like sanctuary. Finishing the spacious upstairs is an appropriately placed laundry room for easy clean up and accessibility.
Home & Garden

78 Milk Street

Conveniently located between town and Cisco this 5 bedroom home was thoughtfully renovated in 2016 with an emphasis on multiple interior and exterior living areas. The fabulous kitchen is the heart of this home and flows seamlessly to the exterior deck, covered porch and beautifully landscaped grounds. It is spacious and well laid out for multi-generation use. A perfect property to enjoy with family and friends.
Real Estate

6 Jonathan Way

Panoramic views from the second floor of the Atlantic Ocean and Tom Nevers Pond.The home is sited on the high point of the property. Front and rear of house have equal sized bedrooms with a shared hall bathroom (tub and shower). Primary bedroom with private bath (tub and shower bath). Fourth large bedroom.
Houston, TX

Take a look at this Houston home with treehouse vibes for sale

It's not often an opportunity to live among the trees comes up in Houston. A mid-century modern home in Tanglewood with all the greenery your heart desires is now for sale. Designed by architect Lucian Hood, the 3,337-square foot home has multiple porches, a pool, views of the Bayou and huge windows throughout.
Tuckerton, NJ

3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $549,900

Looking for a turnkey experience? Look no further! Home built in 2017! This modern style home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full baths, Open Concept Floor Plan, Maintenance Free Staircase to Entrance. The combo Kitchen and Living areas are second to none! The kitchen offers the discerning cook a dream kitchen with Farm House Double Sinks, All Stainless-Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Soft Close Upper Cabinets along with Soft Close Drawers that when opened offer soft lighting! The Island offers more storage with a Butcher Block counter Top and Seating and the Living area flows off the ultra-modern kitchen. The floors are constructed with Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl, there is 2 zone heat and AC, on demand hot water heater, vinyl bulkhead installed in 2005. Cul d Sac location and super easy.
Waukegan, IL

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $295,000

Here it is! This is the Updated Ranch you have been waiting for located on the north side of Waukegan! All you need to do is turn the key! ***Updates! Updates! Updates!*** Tucked away on just under 1.5 Acres, this 3-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home has all of the finishes you are looking for! Enjoy 2 Luxurious En Suite Bathrooms! Enter into a Spacious Foyer that opens into an updated Eat-In Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances! Quartz Countertops and Engineered Hardwood! Ample Storage Space throughout the home! The Quality and Care of this home is unmatched! The Family Room opens up conveniently off of the kitchen creating an optimal Open Floor Plan Concept. Cozy up next to a Wood-Burning Fireplace. Significant Natural Light throughout! You can find your own little getaway in this Stunning Master Bedroom. Unwind by the second Wood-Burning Fireplace. The master has Exposed Ceiling Beams! Three closets with Exceptional Storage Space! The Master Bath has a Jetted Whirlpool Tub and a Gorgeous Walk-in Shower! Spread out with Dual Vanities and additional storage space! Just down the hall is another large second bedroom with an updated En Suite Bathroom! Double Closets for More Storage! The 3rd Bedroom sits just off the Family Room with a Full Bathroom a few steps down the hall. Exceptional Mechanicals: 2 Stage High-efficiency Furnace with Solid Ductwork, Sealed and Insulated! New Electrical! Thick Copper Plumbing Supply! New Drain/Waste Plumbing. Built-in Ceiling Speakers throughout the home! The home is equipped with low voltage pre-wiring ideal for cameras and lighting. There is even a lightning protection system! Create your own exterior private Oasis! This yard receives an ideal combination of sun and wooded exposure. Continue the Entertaining on a Newly Installed Patio and an Outdoor Wood-Burning Fireplace with Bench Seating. This Oversized Patio can accommodate up to 15 people. There are Two hidden Grills on each side of the exterior fireplace. Take the stone path leading to the driveway and 2-Car Garage. This driveway can conveniently accommodate 15+ vehicles. The treed yard on the left side of the driveway is a canvas that awaits your presence! Whether you are looking to expand or add more parking, there are many opportunities with this extra acreage. This house has been meticulously cared for and no details were left out. This is a must see! Come enjoy tranquility!
Hickory, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit in Viewmont Plaza, right in the "Heart" of Hickory. Great location, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit features wood laminate flooring through out, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and cherry cabinets. The living room and dining room are very spacious and have many windows making it very bright and sunny. Split bedroom plan and each bedroom has a walk in closet, jack and jill bath (with 2 separate vanity areas) Beautiful master suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room off the kitchen (washer and dryer stay) and half bath for your guests. Secured entry with the elevator and intercom for guests to use. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. These units do not come up often, excellent condition and ready for new owners!
Max Meadows, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $399,000

At the end of the road all by itself on nearly 40 acres sits this great home just waiting to be turned into a full scale farm. A perfect mix of mature timber and driveable pastureland blanket this property.The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1800 square feet, an enormous great room with vaulted ceiling and boasts some of the best views in the area. The large master is big enough to have a king bed and then some and has his and hers closets. With the laundry on the main, this is one level living on great acreage. This is a maintenance free home with vinyl siding and a metal roof, however it is a log home under vinyl siding.Turn the unfinished basement into a shop, family room or whatever you like. Drive under garage in the basement. The acreage is currently used for hunting and hay but could be used for horses, cattle, crops or whatever! Some fencing is already in place. Huge yard for the kids and pets to play. Walking distance to Carter's Park. Convenient to I-77/81 and restaurants.
Coppell, TX

Take a look at this stylish 5-bedroom home in Coppell built in 2018

This Coppell home sits on a corner lot with plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities well-suited to family life. The home is 4,803 square feet with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2018, the home has contemporary and on-trend design elements like an all-white, clean and crisp design accented with blacks and browns.
Waterloo, IA

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $159,900

Riverfront access and outdoor opportunities await on this acreage! With an established food plot, trail access to the river and a wide open yard, you will feel at home with nature. The expansive yard welcomes wildlife and tranquility while you relax in your own oasis. The large 3 stall garage gives plenty of room for your toys, with camper hook-ups, including water! Inside, you will find a large living room, 2 full bedrooms, and an office space. The kitchen is completed with stainless steel appliances. Make this acreage your home today!

