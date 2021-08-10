Stimulus Checks’ Fate Through Unemployment Rate

The biggest question floating in the air of the United States of America is whether there are possibilities for the federal government to provide the people with the fourth round of stimulus checks or not. However, if looking through the eyes of the unemployment data, the chances of the federal aid payments are lessening day by day. The national unemployment rate recorded in the month of July was 5.4%. The figure that was taken in June was 5.9%. Though the difference is not much, however, this is the first time the country has witnessed such low levels of unemployment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Read further to get a clear idea of the connection with the stimulus checks.