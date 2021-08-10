Stimulus Check Might Be Provided By The Federal Government

Stimulus Check has been the talk of the town. Ever since the onset of the pandemic, the checks were in discussion. The administration of Joe Biden designed the America Rescue Plan in March. This plan provided monetary assistance to all the people. The financial help provided lessened the stress and people focused more on productivity. They did not have to worry about financial matters. However, the government has shown no interest to continue with the checks further. This led to mass petitions being launched. One such petition claims for a monthly aid of $1200 for the Americans. More details have been discussed below.