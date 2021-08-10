Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

816 Day: Kansas City Music All Day Aug. 16

By The Bridge
bridge909.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artists are already a major part of The Bridge's rotation, but on 816 Day, we're turning it up!. 816 Day — Monday, Aug. 16 — is our city's annual celebration of all things KC. Tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to hear your friends and favorites, and discover music born right here in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. Look forward to a variety of acts that span from the mainstream (Janelle Monáe, Melissa Etheridge) to indie-scene vanguards (Shiner, Frogpond) and of course, today's up-and-comers (True Lions, Kadesh Flow).

bridge909.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Janelle Monáe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy