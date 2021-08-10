816 Day: Kansas City Music All Day Aug. 16

Local artists are already a major part of The Bridge's rotation, but on 816 Day, we're turning it up!. 816 Day — Monday, Aug. 16 — is our city's annual celebration of all things KC. Tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to hear your friends and favorites, and discover music born right here in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. Look forward to a variety of acts that span from the mainstream (Janelle Monáe, Melissa Etheridge) to indie-scene vanguards (Shiner, Frogpond) and of course, today's up-and-comers (True Lions, Kadesh Flow).