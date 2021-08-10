HEAT ADVISORIES – Tue Until 9 PM / Wed 11 AM – 9 PM

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * CHANGES...Extended Heat Advisory into Monday. * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 100 to 107 degrees for valley locations. Overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Surprise Valley California, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat health impacts for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.