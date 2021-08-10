Cancel
Truckee, CA

KSL Expands Hotel Acquisitions With a Purchase in Truckee for $30MM

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest in some hotel properties has been very high in the last year or so, as the impact on the industry from the COVID-19 pandemic bifurcates the market into winners and losers. As a result, a number of institutional investors have jumped into the game in order gain a foothold in some of the most prominent markets across the country. Denver-based KSL Capital Partners is one such player, and the company has created a new hotel investment platform called Mission Hill Hospitality to acquire either select service and extended stay hotels across the country. One of its initial purchases was the acquisition of the 114-room Spring Hill Suites property in Truckee for $30.4 million ($266,667 per room), according to sources that track hotels sales throughout California.

