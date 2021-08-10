London open: Stocks nudge up as investors mull retail sales; Flutter rallies

Fed minutes 18/08 – the recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go. The decision was unanimous. On the question of what signified “substantial further progress” Fed chair Jay Powell was typically reticent, declining to offer much more than various banalities on the topic. Various Fed officials since then have offered conflicting views on what progress might mean in terms of the labour market, and while the last two payrolls’ reports offer optimism on the employment front that a tapering of bond purchases may come this year, that jobs data wasn’t available to FOMC members at the meeting at the end of July. Powell did admit that discussions had begun on the mechanics of scaling back bond purchases when the time came, although there were disagreements on the split between MBS and Treasuries, with some arguing that mortgage-backed securities purchases should be scaled back faster, to take some of the heat out of the housing market. It is clear from recent comments from the likes of permanent board members Christopher Waller, as well as vice chair Richard Clarida that the Fed is much nearer to tapering now than it has been for some time and that it could come as soon as October, jobs data permitting.